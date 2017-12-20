Local Business Recycles Styrofoam Products Free Of Charge To Help Environment

Pack and Mail is a local business that recycles styrofoam products and repurposes them for a variety of uses.

The business located on Hopper Road in Endwell and Front Street in Binghamton takes clean and usable styrofoam from your holiday packages for free, and turns it into what they call “superfill”.

Superfill is a packing peanut that is stronger, and will protect your shipped items more than manufactured peanuts.

The business is hoping more people will utilize its services to help keep styrofoam out of landfills.

“It’s styrofoam that's a little denser, a lot stronger, and it doesn’t crumble. So it gives better protection. Not only is it better to be shipping with, but it keeps it out of the landfill because we’re able to repurpose it, recycle it, reuse it.” - Sean Harrigan, Owner of Pack and Mail

The store also collects bubble wrap, boxes, air pillows, and peanuts, and will recycle those free of charge too.

Customers are also able to purchase the superfill if they want to use it for their packages.

“We have a lot of people who just want to use this because it gives such better protection, and the more that they use this the less they use manufactured styrofoam which just adds to the styrofoam glut that this planet is already dealing with.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is a frequent customer and dropped off some items of her own on Wednesday. She expressed the importance of utilizing businesses like Pack and Mail.

“If you’ve spent any time at our local landfill, you will appreciate how important it is to try and keep things out of the landfill. We do one of the best jobs in the state in the amount of things we recycle from the landfill. This stuff will never degrade. It’ll be there for generations. For people who care about that, they really could do something to help out by recycling their packaging goods.”

Pack and Mail recycles nearly 200 sq. ft. of styrofoam every week.