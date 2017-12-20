Church Members Play Board Games, Pass Out Gifts To Maine Memorial Elementary Students

Members of Union Center Christian Church stopped by Maine Memorial Elementary Wednesday morning to give students a holiday treat.

Fifty-five members of the church spent their morning with the elementary classrooms, playing board games with students.

The church also passed out 450 gift boxes for each child, containing toys, books, crayons, coloring books, candy, winter gear, and school supplies.

Union Center has stopped by the school for the past five years, and they say it’s their mission to reach out to their community.

“It’s important for us because it’s living out what we believe. We’re putting our faith into practice, so it’s important for us as a church to actually get out and be the hands and feet of the church.” - Anna Bruce, Union Center Christian Church member

Maine Memorial started a new initiative where board games are implemented into classroom curriculums. Principal Linda Kelly says the traditional games teach children about numbers, reading, and how to problem solve.

Kelly is thankful that the church takes time every year to play games with the students.

“It’s so important for us to have that community support, and Union Center has been supporting us for a number of years now. I really feel it takes a village to educate our children.”

Union Center is located at Boswell Hill Road in Maine and meets Sunday’s at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.