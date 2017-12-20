City Receives $195K Donation To NYSEG Stadium

Mayor Richard C. David today announced the City of Binghamton has received a $195,159 donation from the estate of Marion O’Connor for improvements and other projects at NYSEG Stadium.

O’Connor, who died Dec. 2016 at age 72, requested in her will that the funds be used for maintenance, repairs, general expense and special projects at the publicly owned stadium. O’Connor was a longtime fan who regularly attended baseball games at NYSEG Stadium with her brother, William O’Connor. The donation is made in his honor.

“This donation is unprecedented — an incredible showcase of what our local baseball franchise means to the community,” said Mayor David. “We have a big responsibility in making sure Ms. O’Connor’s wishes come true. Her generosity will long be remembered in Binghamton.”

In partnership with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the City will advance projects to upgrade the stadium’s concession areas and kitchen equipment for more efficient, fan-friendly service. The concession stands have not been renovated since the stadium opened in 1992. The team will also install new safety netting along the first and third base lines. These upgrades are aimed at improving the experience for every fan who visits the ballpark.

“Ms. O’Connor’s gift speaks volumes about our fan base and the Binghamton community,” said Binghamton Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes. “The memories made at the ballpark last a lifetime and we’re thrilled to continue Ms. O’Connor’s legacy with investments that every fan who enters NYSEG Stadium can enjoy.”

The Rumble Ponies are planning a “Big Brother/Big Sister Day” at NYSEG Stadium next season in O’Connor’s honor. As part of the promotion, the winner of an online competition for the best submission about why it’s great to bring your Big Brother/Big Sister to the ballpark will receive two free VIP tickets and get to throw out the first pitch.