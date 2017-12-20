Binghamton Man Charged In Weekend Stabbing

On Saturday December 17th, at approximately 2:15am, the Binghamton Police Patrol Division responded to an address on the 300 block of Main Street in City of Binghamton for a report of a stabbing.

A 20-year old person had sustained approximately five stab wounds in the back. The victim was transported to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries.



The suspect, later identified as James D. Christ Jr, was apprehended late last night by plain clothes Binghamton Police Officers assigned to the Binghamton Police Community Response Team as part of an apprehension operation.



James D. Christ was booked at Binghamton Police Headquarters and remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.



James D. Christ Jr.

20 years old

Webster Court address

Binghamton, NY

Charges:



• One (1) count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class AI- Felony.



