Donation For Mom's House To Continue Helping Single Parents

It takes a community after all. That's why a local State Farm agent is helping out with the mission of Mom's House NY. Jim Rollo gifted $3,000 to the organization that provides free childcare to single parents while they continue their education. Rollo says he sees the donation as an investment in building a better community.

"We see young people in our community who are deciding to stay in our community. You know, raise their children, get an education, which will help them achieve their dreams, help their kids achieve their dreams, and really raise the standard of living for everybody in the community," says Rollo.

Mom's House says the funds will go towards the day-to-day operations of the organization, from staffing to supplies.

"We rely heavily on community support, very little of government funding comes to Mom's House. So, this is something that really is so instrumental in getting Mom's House... continuing to keep us running and keep our program open to those that need us," says Laura Bowen, Executive Director of Mom's House.

The nonprofit is located on Harry L Drive in Johnson City.