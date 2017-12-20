Former Conklin Sports Bar Owner Charged With Tax Fraud

State officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Broome County man who used to own a Conklin sports bar for failing to pay over $59,000 in state sales tax.

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's office said between 2011 and 2015, 52-year-old Robert Niederriter didn't accurately report or pay sales taxes collected at his former business, Buffalo Head Bar & Grill, LLC.

Schneiderman's office said Niederriter owned the sports bar and restaurant at 1577 Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin from June 2011 through December 2015.

In that time, authorities say Niederriter only filed two quarterly tax returns.

“My office will not tolerate business owners who skirt the law by not paying their fair share of taxes,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “We will continue to root out and prosecute those who attempt to defraud the tax system.”



Niederriter was arraigned on December 20, 2017 in Windsor Town Court on a felony complaint charging both him and Buffalo Head Bar & Grill, LLC with: Grand Larceny in the second degree, three counts of criminal tax fraud in the third degree, and one count of criminal tax fraud in the fourth degree.

He was released on his own recognizance.