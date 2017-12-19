Whitney Point's Burchell commits to Albany

Whitney Point Senior Elaina Burchell signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday to play Field Hockey at the University at Albany.

Burchell is a six year varsity standout helping lead the Golden Eagles to four straight state titles. She follows her older sisters Rachael and Hanna in playing field hockey at the D-1 level. Both Rachael and Hanna both attend UMass. The third-team National All-American tallied 103 goals in her high school career and after having tremendous success at Whitney Point, Burchell now joins a UAlbany team poised to make a run at an America East Title, but more importantly she's looking to enjoy her final years on the field.

"They just really want me to have fun up there," Burchell said. "They don't want to put any stress on any of their athletes. They just want you to enjoy your last four years of field hockey. That's one of the main reasons I picked [Albany], because I didn't want to go somewhere I wasn't going to enjoy my last four years. Just knowing that was a sigh of relief because we all wanted the same thing."

At UAlbany Burchell plans to major in Business.