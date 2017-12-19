Sindelar, Dick's host shopping spree for kids in need

As Christmas approaches, the season of giving, Dick's Sporting Goods partnered with Broome County Catholic Charities and Champions Tour Golfer Joey Sindelar for the 8th Annual Shop With Joey event.

Twenty area children in need went on a $200 shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods in Vestal. Some kids focused more on sneakers and winter boots while others needed sweatshirts, hats, and gloves. Despite the essentials, most kids also got to pick up a few fun items, for example, a LeBron James player t-shirt.

Sindelar, a Horseheads native, said that this night is one of his favorites of the year just to see the looks on the kids faces, and the renewed commitment of Dick's Sporting Goods to its hometown.

"This is Dick's Sporting Goods and their generosity all the way, both corporate and the local tournament folks putting this together for the kids," Sindelar said. "It's awesome to see the kids walk in the door with their lists and all excited looking around just like any of us would be."

The twenty kids were chosen, based on need, by t he Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome and the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton.