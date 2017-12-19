Bearcats seven game streak snapped by Nittany Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Host Penn State (10-3) shot 65 percent in the second half and used three three-pointers in a 1:04 span late to pull away from Binghamton men's basketball (8-5) 80-65 Tuesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. The loss against the Big Ten member Nittany Lions snapped BU's win streak at seven games.



Binghamton was within eight, 68-60, with 5:20 remaining before Penn State went on a 9-2 run, thanks to three treys - the final of which extended PSU's lead to 77-62 with 2:39 left. The Bearcats missed five of their final six shots as they tried to rally in the closing minutes.



Penn State put five players in double figures and hit 10-of-17 three-pointers to stave off BU's upset bid.



Junior guard J.C. Show led the Bearcats with 13 points and five assists in 38 minutes. Freshman wing Tyler Stewart tied his season high with 12 points and junior center Thomas Bruce nearly had a double-double (10 pts., 9 rebs.) despite being limited to 25 points with foul trouble. Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad added three long-distance shots and nine points.



After Penn State opened the game with a quick 8-0 run, BU settled in and used a 17-6 run to grab a 19-16 lead midway through the first half. After a tight opening period, Penn State took a 38-36 lead into intermission. Binghamton shot 48 percent in the first half and equaled the Nittany Lions in threes (5).



In the second half, however, the fouls came in succession for the Bearcats. They were whistled for seven of the first eight fouls and the hosts used a 17-5 run to build a double-digit lead. Down 55-41 with 13:50 remaining, Muhammad and Show hit back-to-back threes and with 11:59 left, Muhammad drilled another to bring BU back to within single digits. Bruce, however, picked up his third foul early in the second and was sent to the bench with his fourth with just over 10 minutes left.



Binghamton returns home to play its final two non-conference games and finish out the 2017 calendar year. The Bearcats next welcome LIU Brooklyn to the Events Center on Friday night.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)