Six Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine in Cortland County

New York State Police announced, Tuesday, six individuals were arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine in Cortland County, seizing over 14 ounces of drugs from the suspects' residence.

State Police Hazmat and Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 4309 North Homer Ave, Cortlandville, where it was discovered that; Wendy Bergman, age 58 of Cortland, John Rawson, age 37 of Cortland, Dawn Robbins, age 42 of Homer, Jarmie Morris, age 42 of Cortland, Joshua Morris, age 37 of Cortland, Gabe Morris, age 40 of Cortland, were in possession of multiple meth labs and items used to create and distribute methamphetamine.

The following items were seized during the search warrant:

14 ounces of meth oil

3 expended "one pot" labs

HCL gas generator

sodium hydroxide, ammonium nitrate and lithium metal

empty pseudoephedrine blister packs

cold pack packaging

camping and starter fluid

lab equipment

All suspects were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second degree felony, Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine, a third degree felony, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials, a felony, and arraigned in Cortlandville Town Court, then remanded to the Cortland County Jail without bail.