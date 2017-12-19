"Christmasland" Lights up Town of Dickinson Once Again

Mark Buza's "Christmasland" is on display in the Town of Dickinson once again, lighting up the street from the front yard of his home, his backyard, and even his roof.

His lights and decorations are organized and lit one week before Christmas and were fully on display starting on December 17. The exhibit takes a full fifteen days to set up.

Aside from the brilliant lights and decorations, Buza collects clothing, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations that go directly to different charities.

The Buza family tradition has been on exhibit for over thirty years and Buza said he hopes to continue it for many more. The display will be up until December 27.