Retail Employee Charged with Grand Larceny, allowing Discounts tallying over $17,000

Tuesday, Johnson City Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male retail worker for the felony offense of Grand Larceny in the first degree.

Although no name has been released, police claim the young man was an employee at a retail store. From October to December 15 of this year, the 17-year-old is accused of discounting merchandise for customers he was acquainted to, totaling more than $17,000 in lost sales.

He was also charged with Falsifying Business Records, a first degree class E felony.

After the male was arrested, he was arraigned at the Broome County Public Safety Building and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

The name of the retail store has not been released.