Police Arrest a Johnson City Man for Burglary

The Johnson City Police Department responded to report of a dispute at a home on Cherry Street. Police said the caller told officials that her ex-boyfriend pounded on the doors of a locked car with passengers inside, then kicked down the door to the home, and came outside with a knife.

Law enforcement said the caller then reported the ex-boyfriend tried to puncture the tires with the knife. Police caught 30-year-old Durrell R. Wilson of Johnson City shortly after he fled the residence. The caller also told police that Wilson was the father of her child.

Wilson is facing burglary charges. He was arraigned at the Broome County Public Safety Building, and sent to the Broome County Jail.