Broome County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Scam

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of a man calling local businesses saying arrest warrants are out for their employees.

The man claims to be Deputy Mark Davis who advises the victim to buy "MoneyPaks" through local businesses and provide him credit card numbers over the phone. Once he receives the credit card numbers, he claims the warrant has been canceled.

The Sheriff's Office urges those who have been victims of this scam to call their local law enforcement agency.