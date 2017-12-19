All School Bus Drivers Now Able To Administer EpiPen Injections

It can be scary for the parent of a child with severe allergies to put their kid on the bus in the morning. They could be exposed to anything and who will be there to help in the case of a severe allergic reaction? Now, all bus drivers in New York State, whether employed directly by the school district or contracted, will be trained and allowed to administer EpiPen injections in emergency situations.

Cassandra Head, mom of a 2nd grader with a long list of allergies, says it's a relief to know her son, Landen, will always be around an adult who knows what to do in an emergency.

"That's extremely reassuring to know that in the time between when he leaves me and gets back to me you know, and leaves the school, that he has someone to know the signs and to know what to look for if something were to happen," says Head.

Landen goes to Enfield Elementary in the Ithaca City School district which employs their own bus drivers. In the past, it would only be drivers at schools like Ithaca, who run their own transportation, who would be allowed to administer the epinephrine injections.

Now companies like First Student, which is used by Binghamton City School District, will be given the same training as drivers hired by school districts. The new law also gives more resources to districts who do run their own transportation.

"In the past if a child needed an EpiPen, the parents would send it in, but it was for that child, so now it's my understanding that they can have a certain amount that is available for anyone who may need it." says Susanne Ticknor, Transportation Supervisor at the Chenango Valley School District.

Ticknor says the CV bus drivers are provided with a list of students who have severe allergies. They can then monitor those students and keep an eye out for signs of an allergic reaction.