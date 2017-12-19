Endicott Police Warns Community of Scam

The Endicott Police Department is warning the community of a person calling around advising others they owe fines, while claiming to be a police officer. The subject says that failure to pay those fines would result in an arrest.

The individual is claiming to be Officer James Allen, from the Endicott Police Department and is calling from the phone number of 1-800-673-4110. The police department states they do not have an officer by that name.

The police department suggests those who receive phone calls should not send or make arrangements for payments over the phone.

Anyone questions should be directed to the Endicott Police Department by phone at 607-785-3341.