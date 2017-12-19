  • Home

Johnson City Middle School Holds Annual Food Drive

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Johnson City Middle School students ditched the books for some hands-on learning today.

Students and staff have been collecting cereal, fruit, canned goods and snacks for weeks for the annual food drive organized by the school's student government.  Today the donations were picked up for delivery to area families in need.

The Choconut Center and Lao-American United Methodist Churches also donated 208 bags of food for the drive.