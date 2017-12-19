Endicott Man Gets 30 Years Child Sex Crimes

A federal judge in Binghamton Tuesday sentenced an Endicott man to 30 years in prison and sex offender treatment for producing and possessing child pornography. Squires was also sentenced to supervised release for life.

In August, Richard Squires pleaded guilty to four counts of child sex crimes following a federal indictment. Squires admitted he coerced two adolescents -- a 13-year-old and 14-year-old-- into performing sexually explicit actions that Squires videotaped.

As part of his supervised release, Squires is prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with minors, including the victims. He must avoid areas where minors congregate, register as a sex offender, undergo mental health treatment for sexual disorders and submit to polygraph testing. Officials will monitor and restrict Squires' computer activity.