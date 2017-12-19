Prayer And Protest: Clergy And Community Stand Together To Oppose Tax Bill

Faith leaders and community members came together in prayer and protest, asking congress to vote "no" on the tax bill. Members by Broome County clergy were joined by the Executive Director of the New York State Council of Churches in a prayer service at the United Presbyterian Church in Binghamton. Following the service protestors marched to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's office.

Protestors say the proposed tax bill goes against the church's values and mission to help the poor.

"Churches across the theological spectrum and the political spectrum have been strong advocates for this social safety net. And we don't want to go back to a pre-Depression era where so many people had to rely just on the church for their care," says Reverand Peter Cook, Executive Director of the New York State Council of Churches.

Local and state faith leaders and community members are gathered to pray and protest the tax bill. The group will march to Congresswoman Tenney's office shortly. pic.twitter.com/OpSezzYe6G — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) December 19, 2017

This is one of several similar marches taking place across the state today.