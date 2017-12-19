Binghamton High School's Davidge Choir Performs Holiday Songs To Rotary

The Davidge Choir from Binghamton High School stopped by the Binghamton Rotary Club meeting Tuesday afternoon to perform a selection of holiday songs for the members.

The choir has been around for over 20 years, and has made the annual stop at Rotary’s Holiday Luncheon for the past several years.

Students range from grades 10th through 12th.

So far the choir has had eight performances this holiday season. They average about a dozen each year.