Drugs And Weapons Bust In Tioga County

The New York State Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, SORT, Troop “C” UF & BCI, with assistance from the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the Owego Police Department executed a search warrant last Thursday at 421 Cass Hill Road in the Town of Candor, Tioga County following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.



As a result of the search warrant the following items were seized:

Approximately 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 3 pounds of marihuana, Hydrocodone pills, Hydromorphone pills, 2 cell phones, digital scales, drug packaging materials, AK 47 7.62 x 39 caliber rifle w/pistol grip with 3 loaded 30 round magazines, loaded Hi Point 45 caliber ACP pistol, loaded Cobra 380 caliber pistol, Cobra .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, Interceptor Body Armor, collapsible baton, drug ledger, computer laptop & tablets, $13,382.00 in U.S. Currency.



Dustin J. Hover, age 30 of Candor, was arrested for the following charges:

Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 5th Degree a Class D Felony, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of Marihuana 2nd Degree a Class D Felony and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree a Class A Misdemeanor.

Hover was arraigned before the Town of Candor Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.

