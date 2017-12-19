Catholic Charities Gets Major Christmas Gift Donation From Vestal Elks, Mind Matters

Hundreds of Christmas gifts were dropped off at Catholic Charities Tuesday morning for needy children in Broome County.

The Vestal Elks Lodge 2508 along with Mind Matters Regional Neurofeedback Centers dropped off the gifts from their fundraisers this year.

The Elks Lodge has participated for nine straight years,

Mind Matters participated for the first time this year.

Catholic Charities expects to reach over 500 children this holiday season who are underserved in the area.

“There is Toys for Tots in Broome County, that’s the only toy program that serves children ages 1 to 10. Typically children under 1 and kids over 10 don’t have a gift giving program here in Broome County, so we just try to fill that gap.” - Mary Whitcombe, Manager of Emergency Services at Catholic Charities

Broome County has a poverty rate of 33%, and Whitcombe says the child poverty rate is at 47% on Walnut Street in Binghamton where Catholic Charities’ offices are located.

“We run food pantries, we run other programs where we really see what the need is. It’s extremely important to most adults that children have a happy Christmas.” - Mary Whitcombe, Manager of Emergency Services at Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities will distribute the gifts to children in their programs.

If you’d like to donate toys, food, clothing, or money, visit catholiccharitiesbc.org or call their office at 607-584-7800.