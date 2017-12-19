JC Woman Charged with DWI At Taco Bell Drive Thru

Johnson City police arrested Jennifer Deprospo, age 37, of Johnson City for the following charges: Driving while intoxicated, a Misdemeanor

On Sunday at 12:15am police were called to the Taco Bell on Reynolds Rd in Johnson City for a report of an intoxicated driver in the drive thru.

It was reported that the female operator had driven around the drive thru several times and was honking her horn at other cars and when she tried to order the employees could not understand her.

Officers located the vehicle in the drive through being operated by Deprospo. She was observed to be in an intoxicated condition and was arrested and charged with Driving while intoxicated, a Misdemeanor

Deprospo was later released to appear in Johnson City Village Court on January 10, 2018.