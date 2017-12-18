Watkins record night lifts BU past Cornell in OT

ITHACA, N.Y. – Senior guard Imani Watkins poured in a career-high 36 points, powering Binghamton (7-4) to a 66-58 overtime win at Cornell (2-7) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Monday night at Newman Arena. With the victory, the Bearcats are off to their best 11-game start since the 2005-06 season.



The 36 points by Watkins is the most scored by a Binghamton player since Bess Greenberg tied the school record with 38 points against Franklin Pierce on Feb. 27, 1999. It also is the fourth-most points ever scored by Binghamton player in the 45-year history of the program.



During the Bearcats' current 17-year Division I era, the previous highest point total was 35, scored by Sarah Cartmill on Feb. 17, 2002 against Hartford and equaled by Erica Carter against Bryant on Dec. 7, 2009.



For her career, Watkins now has 1,694 career points. She remains in third place all time in Binghamton program history and moves into 21st place all time in America East Conference history. Cartmill is in second place in Binghamton history with 1,836 career points from 1998-02 while Greenberg is tops with 2,024 points from 1997-01.



Junior forward Rebecca Carmody added 15 points and 13 rebounds to notch her second career double-double. Senior center Alyssa James, meanwhile, finished with 10 rebounds and four blocks.



Despite Watkins' heroics, the biggest points of the night were netted by redshirt junior guard Jasmine Sina. With the Bearcats down 58-55 with 19 seconds left in regulation. Sina was fouled while shooting from beyond the three-point arc. She made all three of her ensuing free throw attempts to deadlock the game at 58-58.



In the overtime session, the Bearcat defense took over, holding the Big Red without a point. Carmody, meanwhile, hit a pair of layups in transition, giving the Bearcats a 62-58 lead with 2:25 remaining.



Watkins' final two points of the night padded the lead to 64-58 with 52 seconds left to go in the extra session. Sina then iced the game by sinking two more free throws with 29 seconds remaining.



"We are really excited to have pulled out the win," head coach Linda Cimino said. "We made our free throws when it mattered, rode Imani's 36 points and Rebecca's double-double and Alyssa played unbelievable defense tonight."



The Bearcats finished the game 18-for-22 from the free throw line (81.8 percent).



Up next for Binghamton is a Thursday night game at Rider. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.



NOTES: Watkins' previous career-high of 30 points came against UMBC on Feb. 24, 2016.

