Monday's High School Roundup

Scores and Highlights from Monday's High School Basketball schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Binghamton 62 - Johnson City 55
Maine-Endwell 85 - Vestal 50
Susquehanna Valley 53 - Chenango Valley 51
Seton 66 - Oneonta 45
Owego 59 - Union-Endicott 51
Norwich 72 - Windsor 58