Johnson City Board of Trustees Hold Meeting on Brownfield Opportunity Area Project

The Johnson City Board of Trustees held a meeting at the Johnson City courthouse on Monday, to discuss the ongoing Brownfield Opportunity Areas (BOA) downtown initiative project.

According to Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie, Broome County received a $125,000 grant from New York State to do a BOA study on the area of Johnson City. The study will focus primarily on the Main Street strip in downtown Johnson City.

"It's going to bring a positive aspect to the community," said Deemie. "It's going to bring a more vibrant flavor and better feeling to downtown."

The project is currently in the preliminary stages and design guidelines are being created in regards to the way downtown will look going forward.

For more information on the program, visit their website.