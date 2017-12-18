Salvation Army Bell Ringer Thanks Charity For Substance Abuse Recovery

Salvation Army bell ringers spend their holiday seasons braving the weather to collect money for those in need.

One in particular, Glenn Richardson, said he gives back to the charity who gave him a second chance at life.

The Brooklyn native has been a bell ringer for two years, stationed outside of the Vestal Walmart Monday through Friday.

Richardson does all he can to stay warm during his volunteer 40-hour work week.

“We just gotta stay out here for at least an hour, then go inside for at least 15-20 minutes then come back outside.”

He said the cold is worth it if he can help the charity.

“I’m not gonna be here forever, so I gotta do something. I’m just making up for the bad things I did back then.”

Richardson moved from Brooklyn to Monticello in the mid 1980’s, where he worked at the former Concord Resort Hotel until its closing in 1988.

During that time, Richardson struggled with alcoholism and a drug addiction.

After seeking help, he was placed in Binghamton for treatment.

“I said Binghamton? I had never heard of Binghamton before. So I said, well, I’ll go to Binghamton. They sent me to a program called the Salvation Army.”

After volunteering for the charity that holiday season in 1988, he earned his certificate from Volunteers for America as a part of their treatment program. He’s been clean ever since.

“I got a job, got me an apartment, and that’s history.”

Twenty-eight years after that first season of service, Richardson is still in Binghamton. He’s now disabled and was recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

Despite his obstacles, he still rings the bell for the charity that means most to him.