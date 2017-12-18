"Brain Hacking," Does It Work And Is It Safe?

A quick search on Amazon brings up nearly 1,000 results of brain boosting supplements called nootropics. These so called "smart drugs" have surged in popularity in competitive environments like Silicon Valley and on college campuses.

"The way they work is they increase the brain chemical called dopamine," explains Lina Begdache, an Assistant Nutrition Professor at Binghamton University.

Dopamine is the brain chemical associated with motivation and focus. Nootropics are considered safer than Adderall, some approved by the FDA, while others aren't, but there is little research to back up the claims of safety or to even prove if they really work. Long term effects of daily use are unknown at this time. One concern is how daily use could permanently alter how your brain works.

"People who abuse these drugs may have lower levels of dopamine, so they can no longer function without the drug," says Begdache.

Begdache says there are safer methods to "hack your brain." Foods high in antioxidants and omegas are good for mental function.

So, do these brain-boosting elixirs work? Maybe, but until there is more research done on safety, Begdache says you should be cautious.