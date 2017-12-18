  • Home

Johnson City Home Depot Marks 20th Anniversary

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

The Home Depot in Johnson City is celebrating twenty years in business today.

Store Manager Clinton Stratton says that the store's success is from the hard work of employees every day.  Local politicians joined employees and store management at the event. 

The Home Depot was recognized for its work in helping communities rebuild after major flooding in 2006 and 2011.