City Seeks Management Proposals For Ely Park Golf Course

Mayor Richard C. David announced Monday that the City of Binghamton is seeking proposals to manage Ely Park Golf Course.

An open request for proposals (RFP) is available on the City’s website, with responses due back on Jan. 17, 2018.

Ely Park is a 224-acre tract of park land at 67 Ridge St. owned by the City of Binghamton. Since 2010, private firms have managed day-to-day golf course operations, food and beverage services and tournaments.

The current management firm, CE&M Enterprises Inc., is not renewing its contract and the City is seeking a new operator.

For additional information, interested parties should contact the City’s Office of Purchasing, (607) 772-7025.