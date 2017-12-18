Cal Harris Arrested For DWI After Hit And Run

Cal Harris has been arrested on DWI and property damage charges following a hit and run on Route 81 on Friday night. Police responded to a call of a GMC Sierra pick-up truck sideswiping another vehicle in the Town of Preble around 8pm. Both Harris and the 911 caller were traveling on the southbound side of the highway.

Police located Harris, 56 of Owego, and his pick-up truck in Cortlandville where they found he had a blood alcohol level of .13%. Harris has been ticketed with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and other traffic violations.