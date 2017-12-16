Hitting the ice with high school hockey

Local high schools were in action Saturday, taking to the ice for the Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

The Johnson City (JC) Wildcats were the home team against the visiting Union-Endicott (U-E) Tigers. And for the fight of the felines, it was the Wildcats coming away with the 8-3 victory.

In the first period, JC mounted a 3 to 1 lead, thanks to an early goal led by Cody Malyszek (11:05) that gave the WIldcats the lead. The U-E Tigers would not have a chance to comeback as JC knocked home 5 more goals and assure themselves the victory.

Also in action today, BCHSHA's second place Binghamton Patriots matched up against sixth ranked Maine-Endwell (M-E) Spartans. Binghamton's Justin Fiato received a nice ovation for his stick-work, as he deked defenders and scored a goal unassisted in the second period (10:49), helping his team overcome the Spartans by a score of 6-1.