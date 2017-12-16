Bake Sale Benefits Johnson City Pet Adoption Center

Every Dog's Dream hosted a holiday bake and craft sale to raise money for its adoption center in Johnson City.

"We're one hundred percent volunteer and every penny goes towards all of our animals that we care for," said David Staff, Every Dog's Dream Volunteer.

The organization says they have an abundance of cats, kittens, and puppies that are currently up for adoption. Each year they take on additional animals during the holiday time.

"Last year we adopted well over five hundred animals and we're going to have at least five hundred this year as well," said Staff.

EDD runs their adoption center at the Petco facility on Harry L. Drive and you can learn more about their work here.