'Wreaths Across America' Honors Veterans in Chenango Valley

December 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day where the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America remembers, honors, and teaches about the sacrifices veterans made to protect freedom in the United States. Dozens gathered at the Chenango Valley Cemetery on Saturday to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.

"And All across America what we are doing is we're honoring our veterans who served our country," said Carol Crouse, Chenango Valley High School Teacher.

According to Wreaths Across America, 86-cents of every dollar goes towards wreath sponsorships, shipping costs, and fundraising group paybacks.

There was a similar ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as over 1,200 additional locations in all 50 states.