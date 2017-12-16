Cuomo to Give Out $100 Million for Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the third proposal of the 2018 State of the State which includes a $100 million investment to launch round three of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

"This new round of funding will provide these New York downtowns the opportunity to establish walkable, bikeable streets, meet the needs of the 21st-century workforce, and support the growth that will be felt across the entire region," said Cuomo.

Round three of the DRI will invest up to $10 million in each of New York's 10 economic development regions to support transformative projects that will attract and retain residents, visitors, and businesses. Eligible projects will aim to support the growth of small businesses, foster the creation of new jobs, leverage local institutions, expand affordable and quality housing, and improve transportation opportunities and corridors.

For round three, Regional Councils will weigh eight criteria to select nominees:

The downtown should be compact, with well-defined boundaries;

The municipality, or the downtown's catchment area, should be of sufficient size to support a vibrant, year-round downtown;

The downtown is able to capitalize on prior or catalyze future private and public investment in the neighborhood and its surrounding areas;

There should be recent or impending job growth within, or in close proximity to the downtown that can attract workers to the downtown, support redevelopment and make growth sustainable;

The downtown must be an attractive and livable community for diverse populations of all ages, including existing residents, millennials, and skilled workers;

The municipality should already embrace or have the ability to create and implement policies that increase livability and quality of life, including the use of local land banks, modern zoning codes and parking standards, complete streets plans, energy efficient projects, green jobs, and transit-oriented development;

The municipality should have conducted an open and robust community engagement process resulting in a vision for downtown revitalization and a preliminary list of projects and initiatives that may be included in a DRI strategic investment plan; and

The municipality has identified transformative projects that will be ready for implementation with an infusion of DRI funds within the first one to two years.

In rounds, one and two of the DRI, a total of $200 million was awarded to 20 communities across the state including Elmira in 2016 and Watkins Glen in 2017.