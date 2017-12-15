  • Home

Girls High School basketball scoreboard

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Around the Southern Tier Athletics Conference, varsity girls basketball teams took to the courts around the Section IV league. The final scores that were reported;

  • Union-Endicott - 66  Maine-Endwell - 53 
  • Elmira - 81  Corning - 27
  • Owego - 48  Johnson City - 43
  • Horseheads - 52  Vestal - 30
  • Odessa-Montour - 49  Tioga - 39
  • Norwich - 25  Susquehanna Valley - 61
  • Binghamton - 55  Ithaca - 42

Earning honorable mention for their performances; Owego's Kaci Donovan (25) scored 29 points, SV's Trinasia Kennedy (4) had 11 first-half points against Norwich, Seton Catholic's Julia Hauer also had 12 points in the first half against Chenango Forks.