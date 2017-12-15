Girls High School basketball scoreboard

Girls High School basketball scoreboardPosted: Updated:
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
Around the Southern Tier Athletics Conference, varsity girls basketball teams took to the courts around the Section IV league. The final scores that were reported;
- Union-Endicott - 66 Maine-Endwell - 53
- Elmira - 81 Corning - 27
- Owego - 48 Johnson City - 43
- Horseheads - 52 Vestal - 30
- Odessa-Montour - 49 Tioga - 39
- Norwich - 25 Susquehanna Valley - 61
- Binghamton - 55 Ithaca - 42
Earning honorable mention for their performances; Owego's Kaci Donovan (25) scored 29 points, SV's Trinasia Kennedy (4) had 11 first-half points against Norwich, Seton Catholic's Julia Hauer also had 12 points in the first half against Chenango Forks.