Hillcrest Veteran Receives Special Surprise From Soldier’s Wish

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Hillcrest recovering from cancer received a special surprise Friday night at the American Legion Post #1194.

Jim McGuane served for seven years as a Combat Marine, and received the worst news of his life in September when he went out on a run and was stopped in his tracks.

“I just had a squeezing sensation in my chest, I wasn’t getting any oxygen.”

McGuane was diagnosed with renal cancer that had spread from his kidneys to his pancreas, spleen, and aorta.

A twelve-hour surgery later, and McGuane was in recovery. His wife, Tresa, and 19-year-old daughter, Gillian, by his side.

“You know they say for better for worse. You just do what you have to do. He’d be there for me and so I was there for him. You just do it.”

The 33-day stint in Rochester where McGuane was receiving treatment caused the family to rack up a lot of expenses.

After hearing the family was in over their head, the Hillcrest American Legion teamed up with Soldier’s Wish to step in.

They gave the family a check to cover their expenses, as well as a $1,000 gift card to Walmart.

The American Legion gifted the family $1,194 and a scholarship to go towards Gillian’s college tuition.

“I think it’s the least we could do for this flag, for this country, and for these men and women who have served for us. It’s the least that we can do.” - Marty Dibble, Volunteer for Soldier’s Wish

A generous gift that is sure to stick with the McGuane family beyond this holiday season.

“It’s wonderful to know that there's still organizations out there that still care about the veterans.”