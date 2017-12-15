'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Begins Tonight

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Police and local law enforcement will participate in the national initiative to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season.

The campaign begins on Friday, December 15 and will continue for two weeks until Saturday, December 30. State Police will also be conducting an enforcement period over New Year's Eve from Sunday, December 31 through Monday, January 1. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on the roads during both campaigns.

"The holiday season is among the busiest travel times of the year and with families traveling near and far to visit loved ones, our law enforcement agencies will be redoubling their efforts to crack down on dangerous and impaired drivers," said Cuomo.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road. State Police will also conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

During last year's crackdown, State Police issued 33,153 tickets. Of those tickets more than 11,319 were for speeding, 1,107 were for distracted driving and 421 for the "Move Over Law." There were also 571 people arrested for DWI and 15 people killed in a motor vehicle accident.

To keep our roads safer this holiday season, the New York State Police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer these tips:

Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins;

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community's sober ride program;

If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

These traffic enforcement campaigns are funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.