Vestal Students Share Holiday Joy With Senior Citizens

Students at Vestal Middle School shared some holiday songs with senior citizens at their annual concert. The annual concert is free for seniors and gives the students a chance to share what they've been working on all year with the community.

"The seniors as well as every community member supports the programs in our school," says school principal Ann Marie Loose, "And it's also good for our students to know that it is important to remember all members of our community."

The concert featured holiday songs from the band, orchestra, glee club, and ensembles.