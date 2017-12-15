Delaware Driver Stopped With Two Pounds of Marijuana in Chenango

New York State Police say they found two pounds of marijuana in a car after pulling it over for speeding on I-81 in the Town of Chenango on December 13.

During the traffic stop, Authorities say a strong smell of marijuana was detected coming from the car and the driver, 21-year-old James Togo of Wilmington, Delaware produced a marijuana cigarette.

After the initial investigation, including a K9 sweep of the car, Officials found around two pounds of marijuana, a scale, drug paraphernalia, other controlled substances, and over $4,000 in cash. Togo was arrested and taken into custody while his car was impounded.

The suspect now faces two drug felonies of Criminal Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument as well as a misdemeanor for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. In addition, Togo has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and other traffic violations.

He was arraigned at the Broome County Centralized Adjudication facility and is being held at the Broome County Jail on $5,000 bail.