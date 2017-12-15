Broome Implements New Online System to Reserve Parks

Reservations for Broome County Parks' picnic shelters and family camping sites can now be completed online. This new system mainly replaces the old phone-in system.

County Parks Officials hope this new system will increase revenue and area tourism, bring greater public awareness of the Parks facilities, and make the process of reserving these areas more convenient.

Reservations for 2018 can be made now for picnic shelters at Otsiningo Park, Grippen Park, Roundtop Picnic Area, Nataniel Cole Park, Dorchester Park, Hawkins Pond Nature Area, and Greenwood Park. There are a total of 17 picnic shelters available in Broome County. Reservations for campsites at Greenwood Park, which were previously accepted at the beginning of March each year, will not be available immediately through the Reserve America website.

For additional information contact Broome County Parks and Recreation at 778-2193.