Dutchess County Man Killed In Bainbridge Crash

New York State Police are investigating a two-car crash in the town of Bainbridge that killed an 18-year-old Dutchess County man.

It happened on December 13, 2017, at about 6:25 p.m. on State Route 26.

Investigators say Maleek Smith of Staatsburg, NY was driving eastbound then crossed into the westbound lane. Investigators say Smith's Mitsubishi Eclipse collided with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche being driven by Joseph Arturo, 53, of Syracuse.

Police say Smith was taken to Tri-Town Regional Hospital in Sidney and later air-lifted to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, where he was pronounced dead due to accident-related trauma.

Arturo and two passengers were treated for minor injuries at Tri-Town Hospital.



The investigation is continuing.