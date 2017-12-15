Tioga County Awarded $300,000 For New Mobile Dental Vehicle

After 14 years of serving over 10,000 residents, Tioga County's mobile dental trailer is ready to retire. The county's health department was awarded $300,000 towards a new vehicle in the latest round of Regional Economic Development funding.

The county received the additional funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and F. Hooker Foundation.

The mobile dental program is one of seven projects in Tioga County to receive REDC funding for 2017. The total awarded to the county in this seventh round of the program is $1.6 million.

County officials say the new mobile dental vehicle will be in service in early 2019.