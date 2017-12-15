DOT Trucks Double As Santa's Sleigh, Workers Donate Toys To Local Children

It takes a community. That's why workers at the New York State Department of Transportation in Binghamton are making sure local kids have something under the tree this Christmas.

"When we were children you just like to be able to open a gift in the morning on Christmas day and it just brings warmth to their heart and a smile to their face," says highway maintenance worker Tina Bennett.

Partnering with social services, the Region 9 workers adopted children and their wishlists. Those gifts were bagged up this morning and loaded into the DOT vehicles to be delivered to social services.

"You know, you're helping the community, you're helping a kid, who doesn't want to do that? It's just a good things to do," says highway maintenance supervisor Derek Lainhardt.

The toy donation is a holiday tradition the DOT has been doing for around 25 years.