Thursday high school basketball whip-around

High schools from around the Southern Tier Association Conference took to the courts, Thursday, as the boys' varsity teams competed for the Section IV title at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Chenango Forks 36 - Seton Catholic Central 86 F

Elmira 60 - Corning Painted Post 48 F

Ithaca 66 - Binghamton 53 F

Owego Free Academy 80 - Johnson City 74 F

Susquehanna Valley 67 - Norwich 75 F

Tioga 71 - Odessa Montour 36 F

Maine Endwell - Union Endicott F

Seton Catholic Central Saints remain undefeated on the season.