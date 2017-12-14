Officials Investigating Fire at "Boarded Up" Home on Crandall Street

The Binghamton Fire Marshal Office is investigating a fire that took place at 14 Crandall St. on Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m. at a home that had recently been boarded up.

Officials say people had been "in and out of the home several times over the last few weeks" and that the "utilities were still on" but nobody was home at the time of the blaze. There were no reported injuries but the home did sustain heavy damage including to the roof, which is "mostly gone."

Authorities are still looking into where the fire started but it is believed that it began in the attic.

This is still an ongoing investigation.