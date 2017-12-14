GHS Federal Credit Union Holds Toys For Tots Open House

GHS Federal Credit Union held a Toys for Tots open house Thursday afternoon for the fourth year in a row.

The credit union collects bins full of toys for Broome County Toys for Tots every holiday season, starting their collection at the beginning of December.

GHS serves 16,000 members in Broome, Tioga, and Chenango counties.

President and CEO, Howie Miller, said the credit union looks forward to giving back to their members every holiday season.

“There’s so many people who need in the community. It’s our way of giving back. Credit unions are about giving back to the members, and this is just small way of the way we give back.”

GHS encourages the community to bring in a new, unwrapped gift to place under their tree by December 18, 2017.