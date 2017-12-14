Binghamton Man Sentenced To 18 Years For After-Hours Club Shooting Death

Jihad Ray will spend 18 years behind bars for the murder of 22-year-old Brandon Hernandez outside of an after-hours club in Binghamton in April.

Ray was sentenced Thursday in Broome County Court and expressed remorse for his actions.

"There's nothing I can do to take back my actions. I'm sorry for what I've done. All I can try to do now is try to rehabilitate myself and become a better person."

Back in May, Ray was indicted on the original charges of second-degree murder and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree by a Broome County Grand Jury.

On October 18, Ray pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting that took place on Orton Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. on April 22.

At the scene, police found Hernandez lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez's mother, Lillian Moreno, took the stand and gave an emotional statement, asking Ray why he murdered her son.

"I'm asking you, why did you shoot my son the way you did? I will never, ever, forgive you for that."

Ray was arrested by police six days following the shooting after Metro SWAT searched his Chamberlain Street home.

At a May press conference, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said the shooting was thought to be gang related. District Attorney Stephen Cornwell said Thursday that they now have no reason to believe that to be true.

"It started off as a fight, maybe somebody disrespecting somebody else, and turned into cold-blooded gunning somebody down."

Following Ray's 18-year sentence, he will face five years' parole.

“Every case can’t end in life without parole. It wasn’t even an option in this case. It’s the best under the circumstances that we could do to make sure that there was some justice for the family and that the defendant received a significant sentence."