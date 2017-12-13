JC Lady Wildcat basketball player accepted to Daemen College

The Johnson City Central School District's Wildcats basketball team was pleased to announce senior Vivian Ladd has been accepted to Daemen College and will be a member of its women's basketball team next school year.

Wednesday, Ladd signed her college letter of intent and will major in mathematics.

Ladd's accolades at JC included being selected 5th Team All-State and All-Region her junior year. In addition, she was voted team MVP and is proud to be a member of the National Honor Society.

She is the daughter of Scot and Wendy Ladd and currently holds a GPA of 94.3.

Although Vivian Ladd was sidelined for to 2017-18 Wildcat basketball season due to an ACL tear in her knee, she said the fact that Daemen College still accepted her as a part of their team speaks volumes to the amount of faith they have in her.

"I'm hoping to bring [Daemen] a variety of things; passing, shooting, anything that I can bring to help them win. I really like the coaches they're really persuasive and they just really wanted me to play basketball for them," said Vivian Ladd.