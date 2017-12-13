Bearcats wrestling coach resigns

Binghamton University Director of Athletics Patrick Elliott announced on Wednesday that Head Wrestling Coach Matt Dernlan has resigned for personal reasons. Dernlan was in his sixth season at the helm of the Bearcats in 2017-18.

"We want to thank Matt for his work on behalf of Binghamton wrestling," Elliott said. "We wish him well in his future pursuits."

Assistant Coach Kyle Borshoff will become the acting head coach, effective immediately.

Binghamton will conduct a national search for a new head coach.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department